Mumbai police register case over hoax bomb threat email to Bombay HC

The High Court administration received a bomb threat email on Friday afternoon, which led to the suspension of hearings for nearly two hours

Bombay High Court
In the email, the sender mentioned a bomb blast in the building (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
Mumbai police have registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with the bomb threat email sent to the Bombay High Court, an official said on Saturday.

A case has been registered at Azad Maidan police station under section 353 (1) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, false information, rumour, or report, including through electronic means) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

He said that the police were trying to trace the sender's IP address and location.

ALSO READ: Bomb threat at Delhi, Bombay high courts leads to suspension of hearings

The High Court administration received a bomb threat email on Friday afternoon, which led to the suspension of hearings for nearly two hours.

However, it turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found on the premises.

In the email, the sender mentioned a bomb blast in the building.

After a thorough search, people were allowed entry, and the court resumed its functioning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Mumbai policeBombay HCBombay High CourtBomb blastBomb Threat Calls

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

