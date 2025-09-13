Maha govt expands Mission Vatsalya to help all widows, deserted women

The Maharashtra government has decided to expand the scope of its Mission Vatsalya scheme to provide benefits to all widows, single and deserted women, state Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has said.

The scheme was initially launched in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic to support children who had lost both parents to the ailment as well as widowed women.

At the time, committees under tehsildars were constituted at the taluka level to ensure such orphans and widows could access government aid and essential certificates, including death and income certificates, caste certificates, widow pension, ration cards, housing support and other social security benefits.