India, US embarking on a journey of technology-led advancement: Nasscom

IT industry body Nasscom on Friday said that India and US are embarking on a journey to make the decade a remarkable era of technology-led advancement, with strengthening of their bilateral ties.

Nasscom said that Indo-US collaboration not only shapes open, secure and resilient world but also paves the way for India to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape, driving innovation and transforming industries.

The affirmation from US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the significant role of technology in strengthening partnership between both nations is reflective of the importance of tech, as also its significance in bringing about a transformation to the way the world operates, nasscom statement said.

"Nasscom appreciates and commends this fostering of an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem built on mutual confidence and trust," it said.

This collaboration not only shapes a world that is open, prosperous, secure, and resilient but also paves the way for India to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape, driving innovation and transforming industries.

Mutually beneficial policy formulation and intervention, and adapting regulations that encourage technology sharing and co-development opportunities among industry, government, and academia are important for the foundation of this collaboration across defence, clean energy, telecom, emerging technologies like AI, cybersecurity, sustainability, biotechnology, and semiconductors.

"The partnership between the US and India focuses on fostering open and inclusive digital economies



through the development and deployment of DPIs in developing countries, leveraging India's



successful implementation," Nasscom said.

This collaboration provides India with the opportunity to cement its position as a global digital innovation hub, setting an exemplary model for other nations to follow.

The US acknowledges and values the Indian tech industry's contributions to STEM education, community development, and upskilling the American workforce, Nasscom observed.

"Efforts will also be made to streamline visa procedures, enabling visa revalidation within the US to enhance mobility and alleviate the strain on consulates, ensuring a smoother and more efficient visa experience. These announcements represent the White House's recognition of the importance of cross border workers and increased efforts to streamline the flow of talent," it added.

India's technological landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation, positioning itself as a prominent hub for innovation and talent in emerging technologies, it noted.

"With its abundance of highly skilled professionals, thriving startup ecosystem, and forward-looking mindset, India has become a frontrunner in AI advancements. nasscom's extensive guidelines on responsible use of generative AI exemplify India's commitment to promoting ethical and responsible practices in the field of AI, setting a global benchmark while continuing to drive innovation," nasscom pointed out.