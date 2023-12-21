Home / India News / India-US ties on 'upward trajectory, warmer than before': PM Modi

India-US ties on 'upward trajectory, warmer than before': PM Modi

No 'feeling of discrimination' against any religious minority in India, he tells Financial Times

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
India’s relations with the United States are on an "upward trajectory" despite friction over a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist in New York, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview with Britain's Financial Times published on Thursday.

The relationship between New Delhi and Washington DC is "broader in engagement, deeper in understanding, warmer in friendship than ever before," said Modi, adding that the guiding principle in India's foreign policy today is national interest.

Modi said that there is no "feeling of discrimination" against any religious minority in India, citing Parsis as an example. "Despite facing persecution elsewhere in the world, they have found a safe haven in India, living happily and prospering."

About the opinion that democracy was weakening in the country, Modi said that the claims "not only insult the intelligence of the Indian people but also underestimate their deep commitment to values like diversity and democracy".

"Any talk of amending the constitution is meaningless" and India is on the cusp of a "take-off". Modi also said that he was "very confident of victory" in the 2024 elections.

About the war between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza, Modi reiterated India's support for a two-state solution and humanitarian aid for the besieged enclave. "If there is anything India can do to take forward efforts towards peace, we will certainly do so."

On Indian-origin chief executive officers at global companies, Modi said that the main focus currently is not to bring them back but to create such an environment that these companies invest in India.

"We envision a system where anyone from around the world feels at home in India, where our processes and standards are familiar and welcoming," he told the business daily, which published parts of the interview on Wednesday.

