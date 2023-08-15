Home / India News / India well placed to face, address emerging challenges: Amb Sandhu

India well placed to face, address emerging challenges: Amb Sandhu

Since the time of independence, we have overcome great odds, and today, India stands tall as a shining example of democracy, and pluralism, and as a bright spot in global economic landscape: Sandhu

Press Trust of India Washington
Taranjit Singh Sandhu

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
India is now well placed to face and address emerging challenges and complexities, both locally and internationally, the country's top diplomat here said on Tuesday.

India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu made the remarks after unfurling the national flag at India House at a ceremony attended by a large number of Indian-Americans.

"Our achievements and our global standing are built on the relentless efforts of all our citizens, on the zeal of India's youth, and on determined political leadership. It comes as no surprise that India is now, the world's 5th largest economy, 3rd largest tech startup base, that over 80% Indians have bank accounts, and over 99% have a unique digital identity, he said.

"We're creating a new university every week, and 2 new colleges every day. Be it agriculture, space, healthcare, or defence, India is well placed to face, and address emerging challenges, and complexities, both locally and internationally, Sandhu said.

India, he said, has made huge positive strides, on many fronts. To fulfil the aspirations of the youth, it must continue to work towards next-generation infrastructure, world-class manufacturing, cutting-edge innovation, and new-age technology.

"In this journey, as we scale new heights of prosperity, the United States will be a key partner. Under the leadership of Prime Minister (Narendra)) Modi and President (Joe) Biden, the IndiaUS partnership today is one of the most consequential relationships' in the world, he said.

"The Prime Minister's recent State Visit to the US reaffirmed our deep bonds of friendship and provided a new impetus to our cooperation. The range of initiatives, announced during the visit, span all areas of human endeavour, and are a testament, to the mutual trust, between our two countries, Sandhu said.

A key pillar of the India-US relationship is the 4.4 million strong Indian community, including 2,00,000 students, in the US, Sandhu said. Your talent, entrepreneurial spirit, and innovation contribute to the prosperity of, both India and the United States, and serve to strengthen the relations between our two countries, he said.

His speech was followed by a screening of the speech of India's President.

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

