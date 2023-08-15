Light rain in parts of Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 35.2 degrees

Light rain was recorded in parts of Delhi, including in the city's central and south, Ghaziabad and Noida on Tuesday, bringing respite from the hot and humid conditions.

The national capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was recorded at 85 per cent at 8.30 am and 68 per cent at 5.30 pm, the IMD said.

The maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius.

The city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 102 at 9 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.