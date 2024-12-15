US envoy Garcetti reaffirms commitment to safeguard religious minorities

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Saturday raised concern over the ongoing atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and reiterated that the cornerstone of democracy is peace in the world.

He added that religious minorities must be safeguarded regardless of their country of residence.

While speaking with ANI, Garcetti said, "We have been very clear that around the world, religious minorities must be protected no matter what country they live in. That's a cornerstone not only of democracy but of peace in the world."

He added, "We're working very closely as we always have in South Asia, Bangladesh and here in India to make sure that those voices are never excluded and we hope that will continue."

The remarks by Garcetti came while he paid an informal visit to St. Xavier's College in Maharo, Dumka, as part of a cultural exchange along with High Commissioner of Malta Reuben Gauci on Saturday. Both the dignitaries were welcomed with Santali traditional folk dance.

Garcetti further said that the Jharkhand region is the heartland of India. "Santhal people and Jharkhand - this entire region is such a heartland of India, a place where the people are close to the land, where the traditions run deep, and a place that I've wanted to come to since that very first day of the meeting - President Murmu..."

On similarities between Indian and American tribes culture, he said, "I think we have a closeness to the land. We understand why nature is important, we preserve and conserve nature, and we look at ways that we can coexist with nature. The world needs these lessons more than ever, and whenever I'm with tribal communities here in India, whether it's here, whether it's been in the northeast, or in Rajasthan, we see people are closely connected to the old ways, that need to be the new way so that we can have healthy rivers, forests, clean air..."

High Commissioner of Malta to India, Reuben Gauci, shared his connection with Jharkhand and highlighted the historical ties between Malta and Dumka, dating back to 1925 when the Jebusites arrived in the region.

He said, "I've been here in India for more than four years now and this is my 5th visit to Jharkhand. I am so honoured that my very good friend and colleague, the American Ambassador came here to see this very wonderful place. I think the first thing which brought us close together is this discussion of minorities... I see that not a lot of my colleagues in Delhi have travelled here. When I tell them I come to Dumka. Sometimes they ask me where it's Dumka and I'm so proud to say that for me Dumka - first of all, has a history with my country going back to 1925 when the Jebusites arrived here... Now not a lot of people in Malta know how many of the Maltese Jebusites spoke fluent Santhali."

Gauci also shared a post on X about his visit to Dumka and wrote, "Thanks to @USAmbIndia H.E. Eric Garcetti who found time to travel to Dumka, Jharkhand with me, in order to visit the Jisu Jaher complex, founded by Maltese Jesuits in India."

"Happy to meet again Maltese Missionaries Fr Paul Aquilina SJ & Marcette Buttigieg," the post added.