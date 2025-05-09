Friday, May 09, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hospitals in India mark rooftops with red crosses amid tensions with Pak

Hospitals in India mark rooftops with red crosses amid tensions with Pak

The red cross, a globally recognised symbol protected under the Geneva Conventions, is being painted on hospital rooftops to mark them as non-targets amid escalating border tensions

Hospitals

By marking their buildings, hospitals aim to safeguard themselves in the event of any aerial strikes. (Image: ANI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hospitals in several Indian states are painting large red cross symbols on their rooftops as a precautionary measure amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following recent cross-border strikes.
 
The red cross is a globally recognised symbol used to denote medical facilities and is protected under the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit attacks on hospitals during war or armed conflict. By marking their buildings, hospitals aim to safeguard themselves in the event of any aerial strikes.
 
According to reports, in Jammu and Kashmir, institutions such as the Associated Hospital and Government Medical College in Kathua have already painted the red cross symbols.
 
 
In Telangana, similar measures are underway. Both government and private hospitals in Hyderabad and across the state have been instructed to paint large red crosses—12 feet by 12 feet—on white backgrounds to ensure visibility from the air, Moneycontrol reported.
 
A. Narendra Kumar, Director of Medical Education in Telangana, said the work is being carried out by the Telangana Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation. According to Deccan Chronicle, “So far, red crosses have been painted on 164 out of 287 hospitals in the state, with the rest expected to be completed soon,” Kumar said.

In Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, hospitals including Gajra Raja Medical College have also marked their rooftops. The college’s dean, Dr R.K.S. Dhakad, told news agency ANI that this was part of national safety guidelines issued by the central government.
 
“Whenever guidelines are issued with regard to national security—as is the case in the ongoing situation with Pakistan—all hospitals are marked with a red cross within a white circle, as per the Geneva Convention treaty. This ensures that hospitals are spared during attacks... In line with this, we have also painted red crosses on our hospital roofs,” Dhakad said.

