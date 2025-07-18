Indian Navy to participate in 32nd edition of SIMBEX exercise in Singapore

The Indian Navy will participate in the 32nd edition of exercise SIMBEX as part of its engagement with the Singapore Navy. It is one of the longest uninterrupted maritime exercises for India, High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule has said.

The Singapore India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) is conducted annually by the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN). It will be held in Singapore later this month.

It was previously known as Exercise Lion King.

"The Indian Navy's engagement with the navies in the region, particularly Singapore, has been an upward trajectory, which, without doubt, has gained from a very well-founded construct established well over three decades ago, and has kept evolving in the past years," Ambule said while addressing over 200 guests on board INS Shakti, part of Eastern Fleet that is visiting Singapore from July 16-19, on Thursday.

"The growing intensity of these engagements conforms with India's Vision SAGAR and Act East policy, which are aligned to the edificial facet of collaboration, given the changing paradigms and challenges especially in the maritime realm." "This, in the true sense, must also remind us of the essential need for cooperative engagement in this complex domain, which, being mutually inclusive, benefits all by enabling collective tackling of the myriad challenges with resolve, trust and a common understanding," he underlined.

Several of the recent complex HARD and SAR operations that the Indian Navy has actively steered and very successfully concluded in the Arabian Sea have been internationally appreciated, the envoy noted. This further underpins the need for collective action to preserve rules-based order in the global commons, he added. "This, as a principle, India views to be critical to uphold safety and free flow of commerce on the high seas. "Given the growing challenge of piracy and action by non-state actors, threats in the oceans continue to pose a serious hazard and mandate the need to hold firm our resolve, and challenge the forces that attempt to contest the normal," Ambule said.

In continuation of its resolve and outreach, the Indian Navy will host the International Fleet Review, Multinational Naval Exercise MILAN and the IONS conclave of chiefs at Visakhapatnam in February next year, he said. This will be followed by the Goa Maritime Conclave "to brainstorm the challenges we face, and strengthen Bridges of Friendship between maritime neighbours and the fraternity at large for joint collaboration", he said. Ambule also talked about India's deep historic and cultural linkages with ASEAN countries which have strengthened in the recent past through vibrant economic engagements and prudent sagacity on the need for "security and growth for all in the region".

He highlighted the success of the maiden ASEAN-India Maritime exercise held in 2023 and co-hosted by the RSN, saying that it holds testimony to the earnest efforts that promoted jointness and shared learning. "Likewise, India's positive contribution to numerous ASEAN-led mechanisms, namely the ASEAN Regional Forum and ADMM Plus, as well as India's support for strengthening the East Asia Summit, have been acknowledged by the ASEAN member countries. "As we work together closely, Singapore's efforts to strengthen India's connection with ASEAN only exemplify this mutual commitment in furtherance of India's Act East Policy," the envoy said. He also noted that the Indian naval ships' visit is happening as India and Singapore celebrate the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations.