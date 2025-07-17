Home / India News / Andhra okays ₹39,473 cr investment across 22 projects, 30k+ jobs ahead

Andhra okays ₹39,473 cr investment across 22 projects, 30k+ jobs ahead

The CM directed ministers and officials to create the relevant ecosystem around the industrial projects coming up in the state


"The eighth SIPB headed by CM Chandrababu approved investments worth ₹39,473 crore. The 22 projects approved today will provide jobs to 30,899 people," an official release said. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:46 PM IST
The eighth State Investment Promotion Board of Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday approved 22 projects worth ₹39,473 crore with the scope to generate 30,899 jobs, the government said.

The CM directed ministers and officials to create the relevant ecosystem around the industrial projects coming up in the state.

"The eighth SIPB headed by CM Chandrababu approved investments worth ₹39,473 crore. The 22 projects approved today will provide jobs to 30,899 people," an official release said.

The approved projects included an investment of₹ 1,800 crore from Renew Vyoman Power Pvt Ltd in Kurnool and Nandyal districts, JSW Neo Energy (₹2,000 crore; Kadapa), JSW AP Steel Plant (₹4,500 crore; Kadapa) and Laurus Labs (₹5,630 crore; Anakapalli).

Other projects included Lulu Shopping Malls International Ltd (₹1,222 crore; Vizag & Vijayawada), Renew Photovoltaic (₹3,700 crore; Anakapalli) and AS International (₹1,000 crore; Chittoor), among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

