Air India crash: Voice recording suggests captain may have cut fuel supply

A voice recording from the cockpit of the Air India aircraft that crashed on June 12 suggests it was the captain who cut off the fuel supply to the engines, according to a report by Reuters. The claim, based on information from US officials involved in the probe, adds a new dimension to the ongoing investigation. Preliminary findings Although the findings are not part of any formal documentation, the US assessment has emphasised the probable cause of the crash of flight AI171, which killed more than 260 people. The incident is still under investigation. Inside the cockpit According to the Reuters report, the first officer was in control of the Boeing 787 during take-off when he questioned the captain over moving the fuel switches from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’—a condition that stops fuel flow, starving the engines. The officer also reportedly urged the captain to immediately restore the supply.

Technical details The AAIB’s initial findings revealed that fuel switches on both engines were toggled from “RUN” to “CUTOFF” seconds after take-off, though the reason remains unclear. Closed-circuit TV footage from the airport showed the deployment of the ram air turbine—a backup power source—indicating a loss of engine thrust. The London-bound aircraft climbed to 650 feet before beginning to lose altitude. The switches were later returned to “RUN” mode, triggering an automatic restart attempt. ALSO READ: Air India crash probe: US FAA and Boeing notify fuel switch locks are safe The plane eventually clipped treetops and a chimney before crashing into a building at a nearby medical college, killing 19 people on the ground in addition to the 241 out of the 242 passengers onboard.

AAIB slams western media for biased coverage On July 17, the AAIB criticised parts of the international press for "drawing conclusions through selective and unverified reporting." The agency reiterated that the investigation remains ongoing and that it is premature to speculate on causes. ALSO READ: Too early to draw conclusions: AAIB on Air India plane crash probe It further noted that air crashes often result from a combination of factors, and a comprehensive final report is expected within a year, in line with international norms. No safety recommendations to Boeing and GE Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, in an internal memo issued on July 14, confirmed that no mechanical or maintenance lapses had been identified in the preliminary findings. Consequently, the AAIB report did not include any safety recommendations for Boeing or the engine manufacturer, General Electric (GE).