Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / In a first, Indian Navy inducts woman officer into its fighter pilot stream

In a first, Indian Navy inducts woman officer into its fighter pilot stream

Sub-Lieutenant Astha Poonia becomes the first woman to join Indian Navy's fighter stream after completing training; receives 'Wings of Gold' at INS Dega ceremony in Visakhapatnam

Sub-Lieutenant Astha Poonia, indian navy

Sub-Lieutenant Astha Poonia (Photo: X/ANI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a historic moment for the Indian Navy, Sub-Lieutenant Astha Poonia has officially become the first woman to be inducted into the fighter stream, marking a major milestone in the Navy’s journey towards greater gender inclusivity in combat roles, news agency ANI reported.
 
Sub-Lieutenant Poonia received the prestigious "Wings of Gold" from Rear Admiral Janak Bevli, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Air), during a ceremony held on Thursday (July 3). She completed the Second Basic Hawk Conversion Course at Naval Air Station INS Dega in Visakhapatnam, alongside Lieutenant Atul Kumar Dhull, who was also conferred the same honour.
 
 
The Ministry of Defence celebrated the graduation ceremony, highlighting it as a pivotal moment for naval aviation and women officers in the armed forces. Poonia’s induction into the fighter stream opens new doors for aspiring women in the military aviation domain.   
 

Defence acquisition council clears key deals

 
On the same day, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by the Defence Minister, approved 10 capital acquisition proposals worth approximately ₹1.05 trillion. The proposals include the procurement of indigenously developed Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles (QRSAMs), naval vessels, and other defence systems.

Also Read

defence sector, defence, army, Armed forces

Defence Acquisition Council approves defence purchases worth ₹1.05 trn

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Project 17A frigates, stealth frigate Udaygiri, Indian Navy warship delivery, indigenous warship India, Indian defence manufacturing, P-17A class ships, stealth warship India, blue water navy India, Indian naval power proje

Indian Navy gets stealth boost with second Project 17A frigate Udaygiri

INS Tamal

Stealth frigate INS Tamal commissioned into Indian Navy in Russia

INS Tabar, Navy

Indian Navy contains fire on board Palau-flagged tanker with 14 Indian crew

INS Tabar, Navy

Commercial vessel with 14 Indian-origin crew catches fire; Navy to help

 
The approvals cover armoured recovery vehicles, electronic warfare systems, and an integrated common inventory management system for the tri-services. Surface-to-air missiles were also part of the key items cleared.
 

Navy gets stealth edge with Udaygiri frigate

 
Adding to its modernisation, the Indian Navy recently received Udaygiri, the second stealth frigate of the Project 17A class, from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). The advanced multi-mission warship, capable of operating in blue-water environments, was designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau. 
 
  According to MDL, Udaygiri features cutting-edge technologies for stealth, sea-keeping, and survivability, with hull shaping and signature suppression techniques making it comparable to top-class global warships.
 

INS Arnala joins Navy’s shallow-water warfare fleet

 
Further strengthening its anti-submarine warfare capabilities, the Navy last month commissioned INS Arnala — the first of 16 indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASWSWC). Named after a coastal fort in Maharashtra, the 77-metre-long ship is part of the Eastern Naval Command and is the largest Indian Naval warship to be powered by a diesel engine-waterjet combination.
 
The vessel is equipped with advanced underwater sensors, acoustic communication systems, and a comprehensive weapons suite, including lightweight torpedoes, rockets, decoys, and mine-laying capabilities. It also supports search and rescue operations in coastal waters.

More From This Section

PM Narendra Modi, President Christine Carla Kangaloo

Trinidad & Tobago says will back India's bid for permanent UNSC seat

Narendra Modi

PM Modi departs for Argentina after concluding visit to Trinidad & Tobago

Modi, Narendra Modi

Will ensure Global South gets rightful place at table: PM Modi in Trinidad

Dalai Lama

India takes no position on matters of faith: MEA on Dalai Lama's successor

PM Modi, PM Modi visit, Trinidad & Tobago

PM Modi urges united global front to deny terrorism any shelter or space

Topics : Indian Navy Women fighter pilot BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon