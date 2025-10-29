Home / India News / Indian-origin businessman shot dead in 'targeted' killing in Canada

Indian-origin businessman shot dead in 'targeted' killing in Canada

Police responded to a report of a shooting on Ridgeview Drive, where they found Sahsi inside a vehicle, suffering from life-threatening injuries, Abbotsford Police said

Gun shooting, mass shooting
No arrests have been made in the case yet, and the investigation is ongoing | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Ottawa
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:46 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A 68-year-old Indian-origin businessman was shot dead outside his house in Canada's British Columbia province in a suspected "targeted incident", according to media reports and police.

Darshan Sahsi was killed on Monday in the province's Abbotsford city.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on Ridgeview Drive, where they found Sahsi inside a vehicle, suffering from life-threatening injuries, Abbotsford Police said in a statement on Monday.

He succumbed to his injuries despite the lifesaving medical efforts of first responders.

While the statement did not identify Sahsi, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) later named him as the victim.

In a statement on Tuesday, IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Freda Fong said, "Early indications suggest this was a targeted incident and no one else was injured as a result of the shooting.

Investigators are working diligently to determine the motive and the circumstances surrounding the shooting," she said.

No arrests have been made in the case yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators also released a surveillance image of a silver Toyota Corolla involved in the shooting, CTV News reported.

Police urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact the IHIT.

According to the Vancouver Sun newspaper, Sahsi operated a textile recycling business called Canam International. The company's website states that he was the child of a Sikh farmer and grew up in Punjab, and that he served as president of the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

President Murmu takes sortie in Rafale fighter jet at Ambala airbase

Govt may allow sugar exports as surplus builds on lower ethanol diversion

Weather update: IMD issues alert in many parts; Delhi's cloud seeding fails

Rain lashes parts of Odisha; landslides, damage to properties reported

Centre clears plan for four new medical colleges in Jharkhand under PPP

Topics :CanadaCanada shootingMurder

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story