Indian-origin businessman shot dead in 'targeted' killing in Canada

A 68-year-old Indian-origin businessman was shot dead outside his house in Canada's British Columbia province in a suspected "targeted incident", according to media reports and police.
Darshan Sahsi was killed on Monday in the province's Abbotsford city.
Police responded to a report of a shooting on Ridgeview Drive, where they found Sahsi inside a vehicle, suffering from life-threatening injuries, Abbotsford Police said in a statement on Monday.
He succumbed to his injuries despite the lifesaving medical efforts of first responders.
While the statement did not identify Sahsi, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) later named him as the victim.
In a statement on Tuesday, IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Freda Fong said, "Early indications suggest this was a targeted incident and no one else was injured as a result of the shooting.
Investigators are working diligently to determine the motive and the circumstances surrounding the shooting," she said.
No arrests have been made in the case yet, and the investigation is ongoing.
Investigators also released a surveillance image of a silver Toyota Corolla involved in the shooting, CTV News reported.
Police urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact the IHIT.
According to the Vancouver Sun newspaper, Sahsi operated a textile recycling business called Canam International. The company's website states that he was the child of a Sikh farmer and grew up in Punjab, and that he served as president of the company.
