Indian-origin businessman shot dead in 'targeted' killing in Canada

A 68-year-old Indian-origin businessman was shot dead outside his house in Canada's British Columbia province in a suspected "targeted incident", according to media reports and police.

Darshan Sahsi was killed on Monday in the province's Abbotsford city.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on Ridgeview Drive, where they found Sahsi inside a vehicle, suffering from life-threatening injuries, Abbotsford Police said in a statement on Monday.

He succumbed to his injuries despite the lifesaving medical efforts of first responders.

While the statement did not identify Sahsi, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) later named him as the victim.

In a statement on Tuesday, IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Freda Fong said, "Early indications suggest this was a targeted incident and no one else was injured as a result of the shooting.