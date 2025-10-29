Home / India News / Weather update: IMD issues alert in many parts; Delhi's cloud seeding fails

Weather update: IMD issues alert in many parts; Delhi's cloud seeding fails

Cyclone Montha is expected to trigger heavy rainfall today in parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha & more. Apart from this, Delhi's cloud-seeding trial for artificial rain failed

IMD weather update on Oct 2025
IMD weather update on Oct 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Weather update: On Tuesday evening, Cyclone Montha became a "severe cyclonic storm" and made landfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported early Wednesday that it has crossed the shores of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, south of Kakinada. 
 
Strong winds and severe rainfall are being predicted for both inland and coastal areas by the weather department. 
 
On the other hand, the national capital of India, Delhi, which attempted to create artificial rainfall on Tuesday, has not yet produced any significant outcomes. In reality, the low moisture content made the experiment unlikely to succeed.

IMD weather update: Why Delhi's cloud seeding failed?

After the much-discussed cloud seeding trials, Delhi residents would have hoped for a similar outcome on Tuesday: a downpour and ultimately a "victory" over pollution. But not a drop fell, and the poisonous air hung heavy as ever above the national capital. 
 
The experiment's chances of success were very slim. Weather factors such as wind speed and the presence of rain-bearing clouds, which are typically absent over Delhi in the winter, have a significant impact on cloud seeding. The majority of the days are dry at this time. Artificial rain is a short-term solution, albeit one that can assist in removing suspended pollutants. 
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted one or two periods of very light rain or drizzle on Tuesday, which prompted the Delhi government and IIT Kanpur to hold the trial. Despite Tuesday's dark and overcast weather, the clouds had a moisture content of only 10% to 15%. Study after study has demonstrated that cloud seeding requires at least 50–60% humidity. 

IMD weather forecast on Cyclone Montha 

Odisha: Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapathi, and Ganjam were all under a red alert from the IMD. A yellow alert is in effect for the remaining districts.
 
Telangana: Mulugu, Khammam, and B Kothagudem were under a red alert from the IMD. Additionally, it issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Suryapet, Hanamkonda, Peddapalle, Mancherial, and Nalgonda districts.
 
Andhra Pradesh: Red and orange alerts are in effect in the majority of the state. Prakasam, Nellore, Elluru, Tirupathi, East Godavari, Guntur, and Krishna are all predicted to experience exceptionally high levels of precipitation. Kurnool, Anantaouramu, Srisathyasai, Annnamayya, Chittoor, and YSR Kadapa were all under an orange alert from IMD. 
 
Maharashtra and Gujarat: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Marathwada, and Vidarbha regions were all expected to see "heavy rain, thunderstorm and Lightning, Squall, etc.," according to the IMD. For Vidarbha, Saurashtra, and Kutch, an orange signal for extremely heavy rains was issued. 
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rain lashes parts of Odisha; landslides, damage to properties reported

Centre clears plan for four new medical colleges in Jharkhand under PPP

Heavy rain lashes Vijayawada as cyclone Montha crosses Andhra coast

Satara woman doctor suicide: Police yet to recover phone of arrested cop

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' despite cloud seeding trials

Topics :IMD on rainsIMD weather forecastDelhi weather

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story