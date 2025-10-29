Weather update: IMD issues alert in many parts; Delhi's cloud seeding fails

Weather update: On Tuesday evening, Cyclone Montha became a "severe cyclonic storm" and made landfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported early Wednesday that it has crossed the shores of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, south of Kakinada.

Strong winds and severe rainfall are being predicted for both inland and coastal areas by the weather department.

On the other hand, the national capital of India, Delhi, which attempted to create artificial rainfall on Tuesday, has not yet produced any significant outcomes. In reality, the low moisture content made the experiment unlikely to succeed.

IMD weather update: Why Delhi's cloud seeding failed?

After the much-discussed cloud seeding trials, Delhi residents would have hoped for a similar outcome on Tuesday: a downpour and ultimately a "victory" over pollution. But not a drop fell, and the poisonous air hung heavy as ever above the national capital.

ALSO READ: Second cloud seeding trials fail in Delhi: Here's why it didn't work The experiment's chances of success were very slim. Weather factors such as wind speed and the presence of rain-bearing clouds, which are typically absent over Delhi in the winter, have a significant impact on cloud seeding. The majority of the days are dry at this time. Artificial rain is a short-term solution, albeit one that can assist in removing suspended pollutants.

ALSO READ: Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' despite cloud seeding trials The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted one or two periods of very light rain or drizzle on Tuesday, which prompted the Delhi government and IIT Kanpur to hold the trial. Despite Tuesday's dark and overcast weather, the clouds had a moisture content of only 10% to 15%. Study after study has demonstrated that cloud seeding requires at least 50–60% humidity.

IMD weather forecast on Cyclone Montha

Odisha: Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapathi, and Ganjam were all under a red alert from the IMD. A yellow alert is in effect for the remaining districts.

Telangana: Mulugu, Khammam, and B Kothagudem were under a red alert from the IMD. Additionally, it issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Suryapet, Hanamkonda, Peddapalle, Mancherial, and Nalgonda districts.

ALSO READ: Heavy rain lashes Vijayawada as cyclone Montha crosses Andhra coast Andhra Pradesh: Red and orange alerts are in effect in the majority of the state. Prakasam, Nellore, Elluru, Tirupathi, East Godavari, Guntur, and Krishna are all predicted to experience exceptionally high levels of precipitation. Kurnool, Anantaouramu, Srisathyasai, Annnamayya, Chittoor, and YSR Kadapa were all under an orange alert from IMD.