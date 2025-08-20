Home / India News / Indian Railways to operate 392 special train trips for Ganesh Chaturthi

Indian Railways to operate 392 special train trips for Ganesh Chaturthi

The service will run from August 21 to September 10, the Railways said in a post on X

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups
The Indian Railways on Wednesday announced that it will operate 392 special train trips during Ganesh Chaturthi.
ANI
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:44 AM IST
The Indian Railways on Wednesday announced that it will operate 392 special train trips during Ganesh Chaturthi to facilitate passenger travel and ease congestion during the festival.

The service will run from August 21 to September 10, the Railways said in a post on X, "For the convenience of passengers during Ganesh Chaturthi, Indian Railways has announced 392 train trips."

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 27 and will culminate on Anantha Chaturdashi. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, the festival marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate his wisdom and intelligence with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

Earlier in July, the Maharashtra government declared the public Ganeshotsav as the "Maharashtra State Festival." The announcement was made in the Legislative Assembly by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, who said the tradition of public Ganeshotsav was started in Maharashtra in 1893 by Lokmanya Tilak.

"This festival is deeply rooted in social, national, freedom, self-respect, and linguistic pride. It continues in the same spirit today. It is a matter of pride and honour for Maharashtra," Shelar had told the Assembly.

He emphasised that the Government of Maharashtra is committed to preserving and promoting the cultural significance and global presence of this festival. Shelar also highlighted that certain individuals, for various reasons, have attempted to challenge the traditional public celebration of Ganeshotsav in different courts. However, the Mahayuti government--under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Dada Pawar--has acted swiftly to overcome all such restrictions and legal hurdles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian RailwaysGanesh Chaturthi celebrationsRailways

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

