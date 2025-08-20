Indian Railways to operate 392 special train trips for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Indian Railways on Wednesday announced that it will operate 392 special train trips during Ganesh Chaturthi to facilitate passenger travel and ease congestion during the festival.

The service will run from August 21 to September 10, the Railways said in a post on X, "For the convenience of passengers during Ganesh Chaturthi, Indian Railways has announced 392 train trips."

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 27 and will culminate on Anantha Chaturdashi. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, the festival marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate his wisdom and intelligence with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.