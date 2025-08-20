Over 50 Delhi schools receive bomb threats; second such scare this week

Second such incident in a week
Parents voice concern
Rising trend of hoax bomb threats
|Timeline of major incidents this year
|Date
|Institutions Targeted
|Details
|Jan 8–9
|10+ schools
|DPS Vasant Vihar, Amity (Saket), Salwan Public School, Modern School (Vasant Vihar), others
|Feb 5
|4 schools
|Four schools in Noida
|Feb 7
|3 institutions
|Ahlcon International (Mayur Vihar), Shiv Nadar (Noida), St. Stephen’s College (Delhi)
|Jul 14
|3 schools
|Navy Children School (Chanakyapuri), CRPF School (Dwarka Sec 16), CRPF School (Prashant Vihar)
|Jul 15
|3 institutions
|St. Thomas (Dwarka), St. Stephen’s College, a school in Rohini
|Jul 16
|5 schools
|St. Thomas (Dwarka), Vasant Valley (Vasant Kunj), Mother’s International (Hauz Khas), Richmond Global (Paschim Vihar), Sardar Patel Vidyalaya (Lodhi Estate)
|Jul 17
|Police action
|A 12-year-old apprehended for threats to St. Stephen’s and St. Thomas School (Dwarka)
|Jul 18
|45+ schools
|Schools in Rohini, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar, South and Central Delhi (six in Dwarka)
|Aug 18
|32 schools
|DPS Dwarka, Modern Convent, ShreeRam World, among others
