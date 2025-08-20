Over 50 Delhi schools receive bomb threats; second such scare this week

More than 50 schools across the national capital received bomb threats via e-mail on Wednesday morning, police sources told news agency ANI. While authorities have not released the full list of affected institutions, one school in Malviya Nagar and another in Najafgarh were among those targeted.

Police, along with fire services and bomb disposal squads, immediately launched search operations after the alerts were received. According to PTI, the Delhi Fire Services confirmed distress calls from two schools- SKV in Malviya Nagar and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar- around 7:40 am and 7:42 am, after which reports began emerging from other parts of the city.

Second such incident in a week This marks the second wave of threats in less than a week. On August 18, at least 32 schools in Delhi had received similar e-mails, forcing parents to rush to campuses to collect their children. Institutions targeted that day included Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Modern Convent School, and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka. ALSO READ: Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat; police, bomb squad on site The emails claimed to be from a group calling itself “The Terrorizers 111,” demanding a payment of $5,000 in cryptocurrency. The messages also alleged that school IT systems had been hacked and “pipe bombs and advanced explosives” had been planted on premises.

Parents voice concern The continued hoax threats have sparked unease among parents and educators. Aprajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents Association, told PTI that the repeated scares were creating insecurity among families, stressing that the safety of children must remain the highest priority. She urged the authorities to take decisive steps to restore trust. ALSO READ: Delhi University's IP, Hindu, SRCC receive bomb threats via email Bharat Arora, president of the Action Committee of Unaided Private Recognised Schools, added that such threats were deeply disruptive, unsettling academic schedules and spreading anxiety among students, teachers, and families alike. Rising trend of hoax bomb threats Bomb threat hoaxes targeting schools in Delhi are not new. In May last year, nearly 300 schools were hit by similar emails, all of which were later found to be false. More recently, in July, at least eight schools were threatened over three consecutive days. St. Stephen’s College of Delhi University also reported a mail warning that explosives had been planted on campus.