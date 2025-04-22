Home / India News / Indian to be charged for outraging cabin crew's modesty on Singapore flight

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 10:44 AM IST
A 20-year-old Indian national will be charged in Singapore on Tuesday for allegedly outraging the modesty of a cabin crew member aboard an aircraft bound for the city-state.

The police were alerted to the incident at 12.05 pm on February 28, after a 28-year-old female cabin crew member was allegedly molested during the flight.

According to a police statement on Monday, preliminary investigations revealed that the crew member was escorting a female passenger to the lavatory when she noticed a piece of tissue paper on the floor.

As she bent down to pick it up, the 20-year-old man allegedly appeared behind her, grabbed her, and pushed her into the lavatory with him, according to The Straits Times newspaper.

The female passenger, who witnessed the incident, intervened and helped the crew member out of the lavatory immediately.

The matter was reported to the cabin supervisor, and the man was arrested by officers from the Airport Police Division after the plane landed at Changi Airport.

The police did not disclose the name of the airline.

The man will be charged with using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty.

The offence carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties.

The commander of the Airport Police Division, Assistant Commissioner M Malathi, said: We take such incidents seriously as cabin crew are trained professionals dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers.

The police remain committed to protecting airline staff and passengers on board from any form of sexual harassment or assault, the report quoted Malathi as saying.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

