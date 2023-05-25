Home / India News / Indians banned in some Australian universities amid fraud applications

Indians banned in some Australian universities amid fraud applications

Punjab, Gujarat, and Haryana have been identified as states posing the highest risk of attrition in these universities

BS Web Team New Delhi
Indians banned in some Australian universities amid fraud applications

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 9:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid a surge in fraudulent visa applications, two more Australian universities have banned the recruitment of Indian students from some states, reports showed on Wednesday.

According to an IANS report, The Federation University in Victoria and Western Sydney University in New South Wales wrote to education agents last week asking them to no longer recruit students from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir."
The development came as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was visiting the country spoke of more "Australian and Indian students living and studying in each other's countries, and bringing those experiences home".

Citing a letter from the Federation University, the report added, "The university has observed a significant increase in the proportion of visa applications being refused from some Indian regions by the Department of Home Affairs."
The report further added that this was expected to be a short-term issue, however, there is a clear trend which is now emerging. In April 2023, several Australian universities, including Victoria University, Edith Cowan University, Torrens University, and Southern Cross University placed a ban or restriction on students from some Indian states as fraudulent applications seeking to work, and not study, in the country are on the rise.

Punjab, Gujarat, and Haryana have been identified as states posing the highest risk of attrition in these universities.
To ensure that students from other regions are not impacted, the report also added that recruitment from the other regions will continue as usual. 

The Western Sydney University has placed a ban for at least two months- May and June.
The Department of Home Affairs is now terming one out of four applications as fraudulent or non-genuine, the report added. 

It further said, Australia is reportedly set to enroll the highest number of Indian students ever, surpassing the previous high of 75,000 in 2019.
(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read

US univs attract Indian students with quality education, better prospects

Australian varsities put curbs on Indian students as fraud cases rise

57% of all fraud incidents in India are 'platform' frauds: PwC India

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Stumps: Lyon's 8-64 demolishes IND to 163

LIVE: 'Blatant affront to democratic ethos,' NDA slams Oppn's decision

Infrastructure Finance Secretariat holds infrastructure outreach workshop

Home Minister Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, assures justice for all

Dire need of DRDO-academia partnership for safety, says Rajnath Singh

Punjab Police blocks 180,000 SIM cards activated on forged papers

Denying sex to spouse is mental cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Topics :Narendra ModiIndian students abroadAustraliaUniversitiesfraudsPunjabGujaratHaryanaBS Web Reports

First Published: May 25 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story