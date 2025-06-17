Air India plane crash: 135 victims identified, 101 bodies given to families

Five days after an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 270 lives, 135 victims have so far been identified through DNA matching and 101 bodies handed over to their families, officials said on Tuesday.

Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or damaged.

"Till Tuesday morning, 135 DNA samples have been matched, and 101 bodies have already been handed over to the respective families. Of these 101 deceased, five were not on board the flight," Ahmedabad Civil Hospital's medical superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi told reporters.

The 101 deceased whose mortal remains have been handed over to their relatives belonged to different parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and Diu, he added.