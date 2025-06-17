Home / India News / Air India plane crash: 135 victims identified, 101 bodies given to families

Air India plane crash: 135 victims identified, 101 bodies given to families

Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or damaged

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash
The 101 deceased whose mortal remains have been handed over to their relatives belonged to different parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and Diu (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
Five days after an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 270 lives, 135 victims have so far been identified through DNA matching and 101 bodies handed over to their families, officials said on Tuesday.

Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or damaged.

"Till Tuesday morning, 135 DNA samples have been matched, and 101 bodies have already been handed over to the respective families. Of these 101 deceased, five were not on board the flight," Ahmedabad Civil Hospital's medical superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi told reporters.

The 101 deceased whose mortal remains have been handed over to their relatives belonged to different parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and Diu, he added.

Joshi earlier expressed hope that the DNA profiling all the victims will be completed by either Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 persons on board crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.39 pm on June 12.

While 241 persons on board the London-bound aircraft died, one passenger miraculously survived. The crash also killed 29 persons on the ground, including five MBBS students.

ahmedabad plane crashAhmedabadAir Indiaplane crash

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

