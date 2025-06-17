ED questions Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela in endorsements of betting apps

Citing an ED official, the report added, "These betting platforms are using surrogate names like 1xbat and 1xbat sporting lines in advertising campaigns. The ads often include QR codes that redirect users to betting sites, blatantly violating Indian law." While notices have been issued to some of the celebrities, others are yet to receive them, the official added.

The report said that these platforms often promote themselves as skill-based gaming platforms but operate on luck-based outcomes, by using rigged algorithms that categorise them as gambling operations according to Indian law.

The report suggests that initial findings show that these endorsements violate several Indian laws, including the Information Technology (IT) Act, the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema), the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and the Benami Transactions Act. It further stated that such endorsements also violate the advisories that have been issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.