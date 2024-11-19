IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Kochi airport after tech glitch

An IndiGo flight carrying 140 passengers from Bengaluru to Male made an emergency landing at Kochi International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, owing to a technical issue.

According to statements from the airline and airport officials, the aircraft faced a technical problem, prompting its diversion to Kochi airport, where it landed safely at approximately 2.21 pm.

IndiGo confirmed that its flight 6E1127, operating from Bengaluru to Male, was diverted to Kochi due to the technical issue.

"The aircraft will return to operation after necessary maintenance, and an alternative one has been arranged to facilitate the passengers' journey to their destination," the airline said, "apologising for the inconvenience caused" to passengers.

Meanwhile, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said it successfully handled the "emergency landing" of the IndiGo flight.

"A full emergency was declared at 14.05 hrs, and the flight landed safely at 14.21 hrs. The emergency was promptly withdrawn at 14.28 hrs following the safe conclusion of operations," CIAL said in a statement.

The aircraft carried a total of 140 people onboard, including 136 passengers and four crew members "Among the passengers were 91 Indian nationals and 49 foreign nationals, comprising 71 men, 56 women, 9 children, and 4 infants. CIAL's preparedness and swift response ensured the safety of all passengers and crew members," it said.

All passengers were later accommodated on an alternative flight to minimise disruption to their travel plans, the statement added.