Indigo flight takes off within seconds of landing, passengers panic



The incident took place during what was expected to be a routine landing at 9:15 pm, leaving passengers surprised and confused by the unexpected sequence of touchdown and takeoff. Shortly after landing at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, IndiGo Flight 6E 6056 abruptly ascended back into the sky on Monday night, causing a moment of panic for passengers aboard.



Neel Thakkar, a Vadodara resident and one of the passengers on Flight 6E 6056, shared his account with the Times of India. According to him, the plane began descending around 8:45 pm, but just as its wheels touched the ground, the pilot suddenly pulled up, and the flight became airborne again. The passengers became anxious as they couldn't comprehend what had transpired. The aircraft remained in the air for about 20 more minutes before finally landing. For the passengers aboard the IndiGo Airlines flight from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad this was a terrifying experience on Monday night.



In his email, Thakkar mentioned that he approached the pilot for an explanation upon arrival. The pilot, identified as Jagdip Singh, allegedly attributed the incident to a routine communication issue and stated that the airline did not have clearance from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) to land the aircraft. Thakkar expressed concern for the safety of over 100 passengers, stating that this "unexpected maneuver" put their lives at risk. He sent an email to the airline, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.