Indore named India's cleanest city for 8th time, Surat comes second

The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Thursday to the cities after the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25

Indore
Swachh Survekshan (SS), a landmark initiative under the SBM-U, has become a defining force in India's urban journey toward cleanliness
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
Indore once again has been declared India's cleanest city, winning the top spot for the eighth year in a row in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25. Surat secured the second position, while Navi Mumbai stood third. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards in New Delhi on Thursday.

Gujarat's Surat secured the second position in the Super Swachh League category. Ahmedabad emerged as India's cleanest big city (population more than 10 lakh). Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel received the award on behalf of the government.

After Surat bagged the second spot, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said it was a victory for the people of Gujarat and thanked all sanitation workers and cleanliness ambassadors for their efforts in keeping the city clean.

Speaking to ANI, Harsh Sanghavi said, "This is the victory of the people of Gujarat. The people of Gujarat have achieved this together. First of all, I would like to congratulate all those who work day and night, those who keep our city clean. I also extend my gratitude to all Swachhata ambassadors. I am grateful to them. Due to their hard work, Gujarat is leading in the Swachhata Survey today."

Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 marks the 9th edition of the world's largest urban cleanliness survey. This landmark event unveiled the cleanest cities of urban India, recognising the tireless efforts of cities driving the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) forward.

This year, the prestigious awards were presented across 4 categories: a) Super Swachh League Cities, b) Top 3 clean cities in 5 population categories, c) Special Category: Ganga Towns, Cantonment Boards, SafaiMitra Suraksha, Mahakumbh, d) State Level Awards, Promising clean city of State/UT. A total of 78 Awards will be presented this year.

Swachh Survekshan (SS), a landmark initiative under the SBM-U, has become a defining force in India's urban journey toward cleanliness, capturing hearts, shaping mindsets, and inspiring action over the past nine years. Starting with 73 ULBs in 2016, the latest edition now encompasses 4,500+ cities. This year, the awards not only celebrate the top Swachh Shehar but also recognise and encourage small cities showing strong promise and progress.

SS 2024-25 awards spotlight the theme of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Over 3,000 assessors conducted thorough inspections in every ward across the country over a 45-day period. With an unwavering commitment to inclusivity and transparency, the initiative encompassed the assessment of over 11 lakh households, reflecting a comprehensive and far-reaching approach to understanding urban living and sanitation on a national scale.

The Assessment conducted in the year 2024 marked a landmark moment in public engagement, successfully reaching and involving 14 crore citizens who participated through face-to-face interactions, the Swachhata App, MyGov, and social media platforms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Swachhta RankingsSwachh BharatCleanliness surveyIndoreSuratNavi Mumbai

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

