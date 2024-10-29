Efforts were made to diminish & distort Sardar Patel's legacy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that efforts had been made to "erase and undermine" the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, highlighting that he was denied the Bharat Ratna for an extended period.

Speaking at the 'Run for Unity' event, held ahead of Patel's birth anniversary on October 31, Shah credited the first home minister of India with the integration of over 550 princely states into the Union, which he claimed was crucial for the nation’s unification.

Honouring Sardar Patel's contributions

Shah pointed out that it was due to Sardar Patel's vision and political skill that regions such as the Lakshadweep Islands, Junagarh, and Hyderabad became part of India.

“However, there were attempts to erase and undermine Sardar Patel's legacy,” he added while addressing participants at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

The home minister noted that Patel was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 1991, 41 years after his death in 1950.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2018 inaugurated the ‘Statue of Unity’, the world’s tallest statue, dedicated to Patel in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Shah expressed confidence in the unity of the nation and its commitment to realising Prime Minister Modi’s vision of transforming India into a fully developed nation by 2047. “By 2047, India will lead the world across all parameters,” he asserted.

Run for Unity

The 'Run for Unity' event, typically held on October 31 to mark Patel’s birth anniversary, was organised two days early due to Diwali falling on the same day.

“Today is Dhanteras, and we are holding the run on this auspicious occasion,” he added. Since 2014, the Modi government has observed October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day, reinforcing its commitment to the unity, integrity, and security of the nation.

As part of the National Unity Day celebrations, various programmes recalling Sardar Patel’s pivotal role in unifying India are currently being organised. Last week, Shah announced a two-year nationwide programme from 2024 to 2026 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, recognising his monumental contributions to the country.