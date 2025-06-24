Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India enters SDG global top 100, driven by clean energy and health gains

India enters SDG global top 100, driven by clean energy and health gains

Driven by progress in clean energy, health and housing, India climbs to 99th rank in the 2025 global SDG index, ahead of Bangladesh and Pakistan

India makes it to the UN SDG Top 100 list for the first time, reflecting progress in key areas like health, clean energy, and poverty reduction. (Photo: Freepik)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

India has entered the top 100 countries in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index for the first time, securing the 99th position out of 193 nations in the 2025 global rankings. With a score of 67, this marks a significant jump for India—surpassing regional peers like Bangladesh (114th), and Pakistan (140th). Sri Lanka ranked 93rd, while China ranked 49th.
 
The country’s advancement is being credited to notable improvements in poverty reduction, access to clean energy, healthcare, and infrastructure.
 

What are the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?

Adopted by UN member states in 2015, the 17 SDGs aim to eradicate poverty, reduce inequality, improve health and education, protect the environment, and ensure global cooperation by 2030. These include goals like No Poverty (SDG 1), Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3), Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), and Climate Action (SDG 13).
 
 

Global progress off-track, but Asia shows momentum

According to the latest report by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, only 17 per cent of global SDG targets are on track for 2030. Progress has stalled worldwide due to conflict, economic instability, and environmental crises.
 
Yet, East and South Asia are emerging as regional leaders. India’s progress aligns with a broader upward trend in the region, with Nepal and Bangladesh also showing gains. Meanwhile, 19 of the top 20 countries are in Europe, led by Finland, Sweden, and Denmark.

India’s rise powered by welfare schemes and renewables

The NITI Aayog SDG India Index 2023–24 shows India’s national score rose from 66 to 71, driven by improvements in:
  • No Poverty (Goal 1)
  • Climate Action (Goal 13)
  • Good Health (Goal 3)
  • Clean Water & Sanitation (Goal 6)
  • Affordable and Clean Energy (Goal 7)
  • Industry and Infrastructure (Goal 9)
  • Sustainable Cities (Goal 11)
 
Flagship schemes such as:
 
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – 40 million+ homes built
  • PM Ujjwala Yojana – 100 million LPG connections
  • Jal Jeevan Mission – piped water to 149 million households
  • Swachh Bharat – 110 million toilets constructed
  • Ayushman Bharat – 300 million beneficiaries under health cover
have been instrumental in accelerating India’s SDG journey.
 

Green energy push helps boost score

India’s renewable energy share now stands at 46.3 per cent of total capacity, crossing the 200 GW mark. This supports the government’s goal of reaching 500 GW from non-fossil sources by 2030, as per Central Electricity Authority data.
 

Milestone signals India’s expanding global role

Crossing into the SDG Top 100 underscores India’s accelerated, multi-sectoral development strategy and positions the country as a stronger voice in international sustainability discussions.
 
However, experts warn that sustained progress will require greater efforts in tackling regional disparities, improving data systems, and maintaining coordinated action across states and sectors.
 

Financing gap in focus ahead of key UN conference

The SDG 2025 report’s release comes just days before the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4) in Seville, Spain. The report highlights that global capital still flows disproportionately to developed nations, leaving emerging economies with fewer tools to meet SDG targets.
 
“Money flows readily to rich countries and not to the emerging and developing economies (EMDEs) that offer higher growth potential and rates of return,” the report notes. “At the top of the agenda at FfD4 is the need to reform the global financial architecture.”
 

Topics : SDGs Health with BS India and United Nations Renewable energy policy

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

