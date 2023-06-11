Home / India News / Infant among 32 hospitalised after fire in residential building in Dharavi

At least 32 persons, including a one-month-old boy, were injured and admitted to hospitals after a fire erupted in their seven-storey residential building in Dharavi slum area of central Mumbai

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 10:14 PM IST
At least 32 persons, including a one-month-old boy, were injured and admitted to hospitals after a fire erupted in their seven-storey residential building in Dharavi slum area of central Mumbai on Sunday, an official said. Seventy to eighty persons were rescued after the fire broke out in Shama building located on 90 Feet Road around 11 am. It was doused by around 12.30 pm, he said.

"The blaze broke out on the ground floor of the building. It was confined to electric wiring, CCTVs in the common passage area and the duct. Some scrap material kept on the fifth and seventh floors also caught fire," the civic official said. It was a level one (small) fire and after being alerted, the local fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and began the firefighting operation, he said.

"A total 32 persons either suffered injuries or complained of uneasiness following the fire. All of them, including a one-month-old boy, were admitted to different hospitals. While two senior citizens were admitted to Sion hospital, others were admitted to Ayush Hospital," he said, adding that no death has been reported in the incident.

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 11:13 PM IST

