Home / India News / Cheating case: Maratha quota activist Jarange moves court seeking discharge

The order issued by the court directing police to register a case against Jarange in 2013 was faulty and illegal, Harshad Nimbalkar said

Manoj Jarange
The court posted the matter for the next hearing on September 24 after the prosecution sought time to file its reply
Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 3:01 PM IST
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has filed an application before a court in Pune through his lawyer seeking discharge in a cheating case.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) was registered against Jarange and two others over a monetary dispute related to organising a Marathi play in 2013.

The court had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Jarange in July. The NBW was cancelled in August after Jarange appeared before the judicial magistrate (first class).

"We have filed an application in the court seeking discharge as there is no prima facie case against Jarange. Sections invoked against him are also not applicable," Jarange's lawyers Harshad Nimbalkar and Shivam Nimbalkar told PTI on Tuesday.

The order issued by the court directing police to register a case against Jarange in 2013 was faulty and illegal, Harshad Nimbalkar said.

The court has suggested a compromise noting that the complainant was not alive, Nimbalkar added.

The court posted the matter for the next hearing on September 24 after the prosecution sought time to file its reply.

Jarange and the co-accused had in 2012 approached the complainant, who stages plays on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, for six shows of Shambhuraje in Jalna district and offered him Rs 30 lakh.

While Rs 16 lakh was paid, there was some dispute over the remaining money, leading to a complaint.


Topics :MaharashtraMarathaPune

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

