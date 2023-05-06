Home / India News / INS Magar decommissioned after 36 years service to the country

INS Magar decommissioned after 36 years service to the country

As a precursor to the decommissioning, various outreach activities were conducted by the ship including a blood donation camp in collaboration with Indian Medical Association, Kochi on February 16

Press Trust of India Kochi
INS Magar decommissioned after 36 years service to the country

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

INS Magar, the oldest landing ship of the Indian Navy was decommissioned on Saturday after a prestigious service to the country for 36 years.

The ship, commanded by Cdr Hemant V Salunkhe, was decommissioned at a sunset ceremony held at the Naval Base here.

The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command (SNC), Vice Admiral, M A Hampiholi, who had helmed the ship from 2005-06, was the Chief Guest for the ceremony, Navy said.

The ship's timeline and a special postage cover was also released during the ceremony which was witnessed by dignitaries including senior personnel from the Armed forces, veterans and civil administration.

Prior to the decommissioning ceremony, a "Barakhana" (wherein naval personnel enjoyed a special meal together) was organised by the ship in honour of erstwhile Commanding Officers, Officers and veterans who had served onboard the ship, Navy said in the release.

INS Magar was launched on November 16, 1984 by Meera Tahiliani and commissioned on July 18, 1987 at Garden Reach Shipyard and Engineers Limited, Kolkata by late Admiral R H Tahiliani, Navy said.

"During her service, she participated in numerous operations, amphibious exercises and humanitarian missions and operations including Samudra Setu wherein more than 4,000 Indian nationals were repatriated from various corners of the world, during the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said.

The ship was also instrumental in evacuation of over 1,300 survivors post Tsunami in 2004 and had been part of several joint military exercises with the Indian Army. In 2018, the vessel was converted into a training ship and joined the First Training Squadron at Kochi.

As a precursor to the decommissioning, various outreach activities were conducted by the ship including a blood donation camp in collaboration with Indian Medical Association, Kochi on February 16.

A cycle expedition was conducted from Kochi to Trivandrum from February 22 to 27 boosting jointmanship and synergy with 91 Infantry Brigade. Twenty sea warriors of the ship undertook a bike expedition from Pune to Kochi from March 27 to April 8 fostering a spirit of camaraderie with its affiliated Army Unit, the Bombay Sappers.

Also Read

Naval Vessel Tarini on return passage to India after expedition

US-France competition heats up for fighter jets to deck INS Vikrant

Indian Navy to commission guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao on Sunday

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy's special ops

Top brass of Defence Forces pay homage at National War Memorial on Navy Day

Republic Day 2024: Only females to be part of marching contingents, bands

Congress looted money of even farmers: PM Modi during rally in Karnataka

Girls outperform boys in Andhra Pradesh SSC exams, 72% pass in total

Andhra Pradesh govt opens helpline to evacuate students from Manipur

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to travel to Odisha, meet Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday

Topics :Indian NavyIndian Naval powerNaval Warship

First Published: May 06 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story