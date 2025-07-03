Insurance firm not liable to pay for death caused by rash driving: SC

The Supreme Court has said insurance companies are not liable to pay compensation to the families of individuals who die as a result of their own rash and reckless driving.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan refused to grant ₹80 lakh compensation sought by the wife, son and parents of a man who died while driving a car at high speed.

The top court refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court's order dated November 23 last year which had dismissed the plea filed by the deceased legal heirs claiming compensation.

"We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment passed by the high court. Hence, the Special Leave Petition is dismissed," the bench said in an order passed on Wednesday.