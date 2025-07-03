Air India Delhi-US flight cancelled after snag during Vienna fuel stop

An Air India flight from Delhi to Washington, DC, was grounded and later cancelled in Vienna after a technical issue was discovered during a routine maintenance check, the airline said on Thursday.

Flight AI103, which departed Delhi at 12:45 am on Wednesday and was scheduled to land in Washington by 8:45 pm on Thursday, made a planned fuel stop in the Austrian capital. During refuelling, engineers identified a fault requiring extended maintenance, leading to the cancellation of the onward leg.

“Flight AI103 from Delhi to Washington, DC, on July 2, 2025 made a planned fuel stop in Vienna. During routine aircraft checks, an extended maintenance task was identified, which required rectification before the next flight and, thus, additional time for completion,” an airline spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Vienna–Washington leg cancelled, passengers rerouted Following the incident, the Vienna–Washington leg was cancelled. Passengers holding valid Schengen visas or eligible for visa-free entry were accommodated in hotels. Others were assisted based on immigration and security clearance procedures by Austrian authorities. Air India also cancelled the return flight AI104 from Washington, DC, to Delhi via Vienna. “Passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights to Delhi or offered full refunds based on their preferences,” the airline said. Air India cites safety as priority The airline expressed regret over the disruption and said it was acting in line with its voluntary enhanced pre-flight safety checks. “The carrier deeply regrets the inconvenience caused and remains committed to prioritising the safety of all passengers and crew,” the spokesperson said.