Home / India News / Inter-ministerial team inspects disaster-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Tharali

Inter-ministerial team inspects disaster-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Tharali

The team, led by Director Dr Virendra Singh, travelled by road to inspect damaged locations on the ground and interact with local authorities on the scale of destruction

Uttarakhand Rescue, Rescue, cloudburst, Uttarakhand cloudburst
The team appreciated the swift response of the local administration, police, NDRF, and other agencies in managing disaster relief and rescue operations (Photo:PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 8:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An inter-ministerial team from the government on Monday visited the Tharali region of Chamoli district to assess the damage caused by the recent disaster.

The delegation carried out both aerial and ground surveys of the affected areas to gain a comprehensive picture of the situation. The aerial inspection covered villages such as Chepado, Kotdeep, Radibagad, Mopata in Dewal block, and Nandnagar, said the statement from CMO.

The team, led by Director Dr Virendra Singh, travelled by road to inspect damaged locations on the ground and interact with local authorities on the scale of destruction.

Dr Virendra Singh said that the primary purpose of the visit was to assess the actual extent of the disaster's impact. He added that, based on the report to be submitted to the Government of India, necessary aid and reconstruction plans will be formulated soon. The report will provide concrete steps for the rehabilitation of affected families, the restoration of essential infrastructure, and the implementation of long-term safety measures.

At a meeting organized at the Kulsari Relief Centre, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari presented a detailed department-wise assessment of the losses through a PPT presentation. He specifically briefed the team about landslides occurring behind residential areas in Chepado market and other disaster-hit regions.

The District Magistrate explained that continuous rainfall and landslides have caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, buildings, drinking water schemes, electricity infrastructure, and agriculture. He informed the team that the estimated loss to departmental assets stands at around Rs 115 crore. He also highlighted ongoing land subsidence in Palla village of Joshimath block and in Nandnagar, where subsidence activity continues to intensify.

The team appreciated the swift response of the local administration, police, NDRF, and other agencies in managing disaster relief and rescue operations. They also reviewed the ongoing rehabilitation efforts, including assistance provided to affected families, availability of ration and medical facilities, arrangements for temporary shelters, and measures being taken to restore road connectivity at the earliest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Security tightened along Indo-Nepal border amid protests in Kathmandu

Radhakrishnan vs Reddy: MPs set to elect India's next Vice President

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for textile park in MP on Sept 17

India's August fuel demand declines to 11-month low, shows govt data

PM Modi asks NDA MPs to hold 'Swadeshi Mela' to boost self-reliance

Topics :UttarakhandlandslideFlood in IndiaFloods in India

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story