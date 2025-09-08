PM Modi to lay foundation stone for textile park in MP on Sept 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a textile park on September 17 in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, an official said on Monday. Modi will turn 75 on September 17 and this will be his second visit to Madhya Pradesh on his birthday.
On September 17, 2022, the PM released wild cheetahs brought from Namibia into an enclosure at the Kuno National Park in the state's Sheopur district. The big cats were introduced in India under Project Cheetah, which was world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation initiative. When contacted, Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra told PTI over phone that the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park at Bhensola village under Badnawar tehsil of the district on September 17. The PM MITRA scheme has been launched by the Centre to establish large-scale textile manufacturing hubs with world-class infrastructure and facilities. During his visit, Modi will also participate in a programme linked to "seva pakhwada" (service fortnight) being organised from September 17 to October 2, said the district collector. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organizing a fortnight-long service campaign, "seva pakhwada", from September 17 to October 2. The campaign is launched ever year on Modi's birthday and concludes on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
