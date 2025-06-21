Yoga is humanity's 'pause button' in times of crisis, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a renewed global movement—Yoga for Humanity 2.0—as a means to address rising unrest across the world. Speaking at the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, PM Modi said yoga offers the “pause button” that humanity urgently needs.

“In many parts of the world today, we are witnessing growing instability and conflict. In such times, yoga provides a direction of peace and harmony,” he said. “Let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for Humanity 2.0, where inner peace becomes a cornerstone of global policy.”

Highlighting the message of this year’s theme—Yoga for One Earth, One Health—the prime minister stressed that human health is intrinsically linked to the well-being of the environment. “Our health depends on the soil that grows our food, the rivers that quench our thirst, the animals that share our ecosystems, and the plants that nourish us,” he said.

‘From me to we’: Yoga as a philosophy for unity PM Narendra Modi described yoga not only as a tool for individual well-being but also as a shared path that connects people across cultures and communities. “Yoga is a great personal discipline, but it is also a philosophy that moves us from ‘Me to We’. It awakens our sense of interconnectedness and leads us towards oneness with the world,” he said. ALSO READ: International Yoga Day: Wrist pain from screen overuse? Try these stretches Recalling the United Nations' adoption of June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2014, PM Modi noted that 175 countries had supported the proposal—a testament to yoga’s universal appeal. “Today, whether at the Sydney Opera House, atop Mount Everest, or across vast oceans, the world is echoing one message: yoga is for everyone.”