J-K admin ready to ferry students returning from Iran back home: Official

The Jammu and Kashmir government is fully prepared to help students returning from Iran reach their homes with a fleet of deluxe buses pressed into service to pick them up from their arrival points, an official said on Friday.

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Transport Satish Sharma has been entrusted with the task of overseeing the entire transit operation, he said.

The J-K administration facilitated the travel of the first batch of students from Iran arriving in India in super deluxe buses, the spokesperson said.