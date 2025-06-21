J-K admin ready to ferry students returning from Iran back home: Official

The Jammu and Kashmir government is fully prepared to help students returning from Iran reach their homes with a fleet of deluxe buses pressed into service to pick them up from their arrival points, an official said on Friday.
The responsibility for organising and overseeing the transit has been entrusted to minister Satish Sharma, he said.
Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Transport Satish Sharma has been entrusted with the task of overseeing the entire transit operation, he said.
The J-K administration facilitated the travel of the first batch of students from Iran arriving in India in super deluxe buses, the spokesperson said.
The returnees were received at locations in Jammu and Srinagar by the government's transport department, he said.
Super deluxe buses of Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) have been stationed at the arrival points to receive them, he said.
Sharma said, "These students are our pride and future. It's our moral duty to ensure they feel welcomed, cared for and supported. As per Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's directions, we are arranging adequate transport facilities for them." The minister added, "I have instructed the RTC to be on standby for any logistical support needed by our returning residents and students." The spokesperson said the government is coordinating with the Resident Commission Office in Delhi, airport authorities and the local administration to perform the transit.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app