Home / India News / J-K admin ready to ferry students returning from Iran back home: Official

J-K admin ready to ferry students returning from Iran back home: Official

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Transport Satish Sharma has been entrusted with the task of overseeing the entire transit operation

Indian student, Indian student returning from Iran
The returnees were received at locations in Jammu and Srinagar by the government's transport department (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 7:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Jammu and Kashmir government is fully prepared to help students returning from Iran reach their homes with a fleet of deluxe buses pressed into service to pick them up from their arrival points, an official said on Friday.

The responsibility for organising and overseeing the transit has been entrusted to minister Satish Sharma, he said.

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Transport Satish Sharma has been entrusted with the task of overseeing the entire transit operation, he said.

The J-K administration facilitated the travel of the first batch of students from Iran arriving in India in super deluxe buses, the spokesperson said.

The returnees were received at locations in Jammu and Srinagar by the government's transport department, he said.

Super deluxe buses of Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) have been stationed at the arrival points to receive them, he said.

Sharma said, "These students are our pride and future. It's our moral duty to ensure they feel welcomed, cared for and supported. As per Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's directions, we are arranging adequate transport facilities for them."  The minister added, "I have instructed the RTC to be on standby for any logistical support needed by our returning residents and students."  The spokesperson said the government is coordinating with the Resident Commission Office in Delhi, airport authorities and the local administration to perform the transit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rs 8,000 crore plan in works to clean Yamuna, fix drainage: Delhi CM

Free entry to 81 monuments as ASI hosts International Yoga Day events

Air India flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai cancelled due to technical snag

Premium

DFCC eyes 40% growth in cargo with same number of trains: MD Praveen Kumar

Andhra clears ₹28,546 cr investments; Adani Group to spend ₹18,910 cr

Topics :Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir governmentIsrael Iran ConflictIndian students abroad

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story