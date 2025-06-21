Free entry to 81 monuments as ASI hosts International Yoga Day events

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2025, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), in collaboration with Ministry of Ayush, is set to host Yoga Sessions across 81 centrally protected monuments. As part of the celebrations, entry to all ASI monuments will be free of cost for the public on this day, Culture Ministry said on Friday.

According to a press release, thousands of participants are expected to come together to practice yoga at iconic historical sites such as Purana Qila (Delhi), Gol Gumbaz (Karnataka), Konark Sun Temple (Odisha), Chittorgarh Fort (Rajasthan), Elephanta Caves (Maharashtra) and 76 other historical places under ASI. These sessions will underscore the importance of holistic health and environmental consciousness deeply rooted in yogic philosophy.

The celebrations will witness the presence of the Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah at Adalaj Vav, Ahmedabad; Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri at Safdarjung Tomb, Delhi; Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal at Kanheri Caves, Mumbai; Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi at Group of temples at Pattadakal along with other key dignitaries across different locations. ALSO READ: NDMC to host International Yoga Day events at 8 spots in Lutyens' Delhi According to the release, aligned with this year's theme of 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' - this grand yoga festival aims to promote the timeless connection between India's cultural heritage and ancient wellness practices.