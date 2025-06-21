Home / India News / Congress favours Hindi, but English opens new avenues: Ashok Gehlot

Congress favours Hindi, but English opens new avenues: Ashok Gehlot

Today, in the era of computers, internet, Artificial Intelligence, the young generation can be completely successful in life through English, Gehlot said

Ashok Gehlot, Gehlot
Gehlot's comments came a day after Home Minister Amit Shah's reported remarks on English (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 7:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said Congress is in favour of Hindi but English opens new avenues in the world for everyone.

Gehlot's comments came a day after Home Minister Amit Shah's reported remarks on English.

"Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi and all of us are also in favour of Hindi but English is an international language which opens new avenues in the world for everyone," Gehlot said in a post on X.

"Home Minister Shah and many people of BJP-RSS are against English although the people of the country know that the children of most of the Union ministers are studying abroad and they confuse the people here," the Congress leader said.

During childhood, we also used to oppose English but it has become the need of the hour, so we also changed our 'approach', he said.

Today, in the era of computers, internet, Artificial Intelligence, the young generation can be completely successful in life through English, Gehlot said.

The previous Congress government in Rajasthan established about 3700 Mahatma Gandhi English medium schools to promote education in English among the poor and middle class and rural areas. Due to this decision, about 6.50 lakh students started receiving education in English, he said.

The Congress leader added, "The BJP government in the state tried to close these English medium schools but could not take such a step due to their popularity among the public.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

J-K admin ready to ferry students returning from Iran back home: Official

Rs 8,000 crore plan in works to clean Yamuna, fix drainage: Delhi CM

Free entry to 81 monuments as ASI hosts International Yoga Day events

Air India flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai cancelled due to technical snag

Premium

DFCC eyes 40% growth in cargo with same number of trains: MD Praveen Kumar

Topics :Ashok GehlotAmit ShahIndian National CongressBJP

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story