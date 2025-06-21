Rs 8,000 crore plan in works to clean Yamuna, fix drainage: Delhi CM

The Delhi government is currently working on more than 300 projects, allocated an outlay of Rs 8,000 crore, to clean Yamuna River and solve the city's sewage woes, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.
Gupta held a meeting with Water Minister Parvesh Verma and top Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to review the work underway to fix the drainage and sewer system in the city.
"The Delhi government is implementing a multi-pronged and phased plan for Yamuna rejuvenation, which includes drain treatment, sewerage network expansion and setting up of modern Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs)," the chief minister said in a statement.
In the meeting, according to the statement, she reviewed a 45-point action plan, which included capacity enhancement and upgradation work at existing STPs located in Yamuna Vihar, Okhla, Keshopur, Vasant Kunj, Ghitorni, Mehrauli, and Molarbandh under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme and one each in Nilothi and Pappan Kalan.
Gupta directed officials to replace old pipelines in phases.
"Many parts of Delhi are still operating on decades-old water and sewer pipelines, which are no longer sustainable due to rapid urban growth and increasing demand. Officials have been instructed to undertake phase-wise planning and use modern technology to replace old infrastructure," she said.
According to officials, the 303 drainage projects involve redevelopment of major drains, permanent solutions for waterlogging, installation of modern pumps, de-silting of drains, expansion of stormwater systems, and scientific drainage network management.
Gupta said she will personally visit the Yamuna every month to check the progress in its cleaning.
She also claimed that Delhi will soon become a 'model' city in terms of equitable water distribution under the Centre's Har Ghar Nal Se Jal initiative.
Verma stated that strict directions have been issued for immediate action against the illegal discharge of untreated sewage and industrial waste in the city.
"This is a crisis that can no longer be ignored. Delhi cannot afford to let untreated sewage flow into its lifelines. No polluter will be spared. We will act and act fast," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
