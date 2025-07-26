Home / India News / Delhi HC notes GNCTD's decision to re-advertise DCPCR posts, sets timeline

Delhi HC notes GNCTD's decision to re-advertise DCPCR posts, sets timeline

During the hearing on July 23, the Delhi Government submitted an affidavit stating that a fresh advertisement was issued on July 18, 2025, inviting applications for the posts

Delhi High Court
The bench, comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, noted the assurance and expressed hope that the timeline would be strictly followed (Photo: Twitter)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi High Court has taken on record the Delhi Government's decision to re-advertise the vacant posts of Chairperson and Members of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).

The move comes amid prolonged delays in the functioning of the Commission, which is tasked with monitoring and safeguarding child rights in the national capital.

During the hearing on July 23, the Delhi Government submitted an affidavit stating that a fresh advertisement was issued on July 18, 2025, inviting applications for the posts. A copy of the advertisement was placed before the court and accepted.

According to the government's submission, the last date for receiving applications is July 31, 2025.

It was further submitted that the process of appointing the Chairperson and Members would be completed within three months of the deadline, allowing the Commission to become operational by the end of October.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, noted the assurance and expressed hope that the timeline would be strictly followed.

"We hope and trust that the time limit as stated shall be strictly followed and adhered to," the court observed in its order.

The matter is now scheduled for further hearing on November 11, 2025.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by the National Child Development Council, alongside a suo motu matter, all of which raised concerns over the prolonged non-functionality of the Commission.

The DCPCR, established under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, plays a crucial role in ensuring child welfare and upholding children's rights. Concerns over its non-functionality due to pending appointments had prompted judicial scrutiny and repeated calls from stakeholders for urgent action.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar govt hikes monthly pension of retired journos by ₹9K ahead of polls

Ghaziabad man who ran fake embassy visited 40 nations in 10 yrs: UP Police

PM Modi's 'friendship' with President Trump proving to be hollow: Congress

PM Modi to dedicate projects worth ₹4,800 cr in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin

Weatherman predicts light rain, cloudy skies & high humidity in Delhi today

Topics :DelhiDelhi High Courtchild educationDelhi government

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story