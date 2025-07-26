Delhi HC notes GNCTD's decision to re-advertise DCPCR posts, sets timeline

The Delhi High Court has taken on record the Delhi Government's decision to re-advertise the vacant posts of Chairperson and Members of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).

The move comes amid prolonged delays in the functioning of the Commission, which is tasked with monitoring and safeguarding child rights in the national capital.

During the hearing on July 23, the Delhi Government submitted an affidavit stating that a fresh advertisement was issued on July 18, 2025, inviting applications for the posts. A copy of the advertisement was placed before the court and accepted.

According to the government's submission, the last date for receiving applications is July 31, 2025.

It was further submitted that the process of appointing the Chairperson and Members would be completed within three months of the deadline, allowing the Commission to become operational by the end of October. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, noted the assurance and expressed hope that the timeline would be strictly followed. "We hope and trust that the time limit as stated shall be strictly followed and adhered to," the court observed in its order. The matter is now scheduled for further hearing on November 11, 2025. The court was hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by the National Child Development Council, alongside a suo motu matter, all of which raised concerns over the prolonged non-functionality of the Commission.