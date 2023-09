IRCTC south temple tour packages in October 2023, check details below

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is starting South Indian tourism where it will cover several south states and Union Territories like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

The cities with the highest population in the South region are Bangalore, Chennai, Madurai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Coimbatore.