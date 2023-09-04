Home / India News / Irregularities in execution of Jal Jeevan Mission: ED seizes cash, gold bar

Irregularities in execution of Jal Jeevan Mission: ED seizes cash, gold bar

The raids were launched on September 1 at various premises located in state capital Jaipur, Alwar, Neemrana, Behror and Shahpura, it said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
"The suspects were also involved in the purchase of stolen goods from Haryana for using the same in their tenders/contracts and had also submitted fake work completion letters from IRCON to get PHED contracts," the agency alleged.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Unaccounted cash of Rs 2.32 crore and a gold bar worth Rs 64 lakh were seized after searches in multiple cities of Rajasthan in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the execution of the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, the Enforcement Directorate said on Monday.

The raids were launched on September 1 at various premises located in state capital Jaipur, Alwar, Neemrana, Behror and Shahpura, it said in a statement

The money laundering case stems from a Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau (ACB) FIR which alleged that Padamchand Jain, proprietor of Shree Shyam Tubewell Company, Mahesh Mittal, proprietor of Shree Ganpati Tubewell Company and others were involved in "giving bribes" to public servants in order to obtain illegal protection, obtaining tenders, getting bills sanctioned and covering up irregularities in respect of work executed by them in respect of various tenders received by them from the public health and engineering department (PHED).

"The suspects were also involved in the purchase of stolen goods from Haryana for using the same in their tenders/contracts and had also submitted fake work completion letters from IRCON to get PHED contracts," the agency alleged.

Unaccounted cash of Rs 2.32 crore, a 1 kg gold bar worth Rs 64 lakh, "incriminating" documents including digital evidences, hard disks, mobiles etc. were seized which show "large-scale transactions done by these individuals in connivance with PHED officials."

The Jal Jeevan mission launched by the Union government aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections and it was being implemented by the state PHED in Rajasthan.

Also Read

ED conducts raids in Rajasthan to probe 'Jal Jeevan Mission' irregularities

India has committed over $240 bn in water sector: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,000 cr for Tripura under Jal Jeevan Mission: CM

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Biz of moving currency booming, with new revenue streams set to open up

Woman scientist who lent her voice for ISRO countdowns no more

ED seizes over Rs 65 cr of Venkateshwara Hatcheries in FEMA probe

Ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi, PWD to conduct dry run from September 1-7

Drought-like situation, power crisis in Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan

G20: What are they seeking credit for, MoS Lekhi targets Delhi's AAP govt

Topics :Jal Jeevan MissionEnforcement Directoraterajasthan

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story