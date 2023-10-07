Israel thanks New Delhi after 'India is with Israel' trends on social media

Israel has thanked India for support following attacks carried out by Hamas as "India is with Israel" trending on 'X' formerly known as Twitter.

On its official account on X, managed by Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Digital Diplomacy team, Israel stated, "Thank you India." It also shared a picture which showed "India is with Israel" trending on X.

This comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel on Saturday morning after Hamas launched a surprise attack.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India's thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.

Taking to X, PM Modi stated, "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."

In response to PM Modi's statement on X, Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon stated, "Thank you @PMOIndia. India's moral support is much appreciated. Israel will prevail."

In another post shared on X, Gilon stated, "Israel is under a combined attack from Gaza during the Jewish holiday. Both by rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists. The situation is not simple but Israel will prevail."

According to the latest developments, more than 100 people have been killed in the Hamas "terror attack" on Israel, according to medical officials, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew-language media.

According to the Health Ministry, 908 injured people have been taken to hospital for treatment in the ongoing terror attack by Hamas on Israel's southern and central region, The Times of Israel reported. Some 800 people have been injured in the attacks, which have included dozens of Hamas terrorists infiltrating Israel and gunning down soldiers and people. Others were injured in rocket attacks.

In a statement posted on X, Israel's Foreign Ministry stated, "At least 100 Israelis murdered and more than 900 wounded in terror attacks by Hamas terrorists."

While sharing the post on X, Israel's Foreign Ministry stated, "The fighting in southern Israel is still ongoing. Our security forces are securing areas which are under attack by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israeli communities and who have taken civilians captive."

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces' top spokesman Rear (Adm.) Daniel Hagari has said that Hamas has taken Israelis as hostages to the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reported.

Speaking to reporters, Hagari said Israeli soldiers have also been killed in the fighting. He did not reveal the number of hostages or soldiers killed. Hagari said there are still 22 locations of ongoing fighting in southern Israel, including hostage situations in Be'eri and Ofakim.

He said Israeli troops have reached all towns on the Gaza border and added that the forces are working to scan everyone, according to The Times of Israel report. According to Hagari, four divisions are being deployed to the Gaza border, joining 31 battalions that are already there.