Isro achieves de-docking of SpaDeX satellites, sets stage for Chandrayaan 4

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the successful de-docking of satellites

After several attempts, the space agency successfully docked the two satellites on January 16. Image: X@isro
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
Isro on Thursday said it has accomplished de-docking of the SpaDeX satellites, clearing the way for future missions such as exploring the moon, human spaceflight, and building its own space station.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the successful de-docking of satellites in a post on X.

 

"SpaDeX satellites accomplished the unbelievable de-docking. This paves the way for smooth conduct of ambitious future missions including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station, Chandrayaan 4 & Gaganyaan," Singh said.

"Congrats team Isro. And heartening for every Indian," he said.

Singh said Prime Minster Narendra Modi's continuous patronage keeps the spirits soaring.

The SpaDeX mission was launched on December 30 last year when the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) placed in orbit two satellites -- SDX01 and SDX02 -- to demonstrate the docking experiment in space.

After several attempts, the space agency successfully docked the two satellites on January 16.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

