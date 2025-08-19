Kishtwar cloudburst: Death toll climbs to 64 after woman's body recovered

Body of a woman was recovered in this cloudburst-hit village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, taking the death toll to 64, officials said, as the extensive rescue and relief operation entered the sixth day on Tuesday.

The decomposed body was sighted downstream and subsequently recovered by the rescuers this morning amid intensified search operation with the improvement in the weather, the officials said.

Sniffer dogs also helped recover a lower body part of another victim under the debris of a collapsed house but the officials said it is believed to be that of a person whose body was recovered on the first day of the tragedy.

The rescue teams are working at multiple locations, especially the major impact spot near a langar (community kitchen) site, sifting through the rubble using heavy machinery, including earth movers and sniffer dogs. With the recovery of one more body, the death toll in the flash floods triggered by the cloudburst in Chisoti, the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata temple, on August 14, has risen to 64. The dead included three CISF personnel and one Special Police Officer (SPO) of J-K Police. ALSO READ: Search for missing continues on day 5 in J&K's Kishtwar despite heavy rain A total of 167 persons were rescued, while the number of missing persons has dropped to 39 after fresh revision of the list on Monday, the officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, SDRF, Masoof Ahmad Mirza said the rescue and relief operation is going on at war footing and a team is being dispatched downstream to check the area. The rescue operation restarted this morning with the recovery of one more body. The impact area of the cloudburst is vast and so it is taking time. We have cleared a large area upstream and now we are sending a team downstream as well, he said. Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps, in a post on X on Monday, said five relief columns of the force are engaged in the rescue and relief operations and efforts have been further intensified with additional medical teams deployed.

The flash-floods triggered by the cloudburst left a trail of destruction, flattening a makeshift market, a langar site for the annual Machail Mata yatra, damaging 16 houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-metre-long bridge, besides over a dozen vehicles. ALSO READ: Kishtwar cloudburst: 75 victims admitted in GMC Jammu; 1 dead, 4 critical The joint teams of police, army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), CISF, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), civil administration, and local volunteers are engaged in the rescue efforts. Army engineers on Sunday built a Bailey bridge over Chisoti nullah, providing much-needed connectivity to the village and the Machail Mata shrine. The Army has also inducted a couple of all-terrain vehicles as part of the efforts to intensify the rescue and relief operation.