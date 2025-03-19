Isro welcomes Sunita Williams home: 'Your resilience continues to inspire'

In a statement posted on X, Isro Chairman Dr V Narayanan lauded Sunita Williams, who is of Indian origin from her father's side, and described her return as a “remarkable journey.” Narayanan also expressed the organisation’s desire to utilise Williams' expertise in space exploration.

Your safe return after an extended mission aboard the ISS is a remarkable achievement. A testament to Nasa, SpaceX, and the USA's commitment to space exploration! Your resilience and dedication continue to inspire space enthusiasts around the world. As Secretary DoS and Chairman Isro, I on behalf of my colleagues extend a warm greetings to you and wish you a great day ahead. When Bharat under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Modi ji is working towards making India as a developed country, we wish to utilise your expertise in the space exploration," Isro posted on X.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's return to Earth

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are back on Earth after spending nine unexpected months in space. Their mission was supposed to last only eight days, but technical problems kept them on the International Space Station (ISS) much longer.

It all began last June when their Boeing Starliner spacecraft had issues, so Nasa had to send it back to Earth without them. They had to stay on the ISS until SpaceX, Elon Musk's space firm, could bring them home. However, even that was delayed due to problems with the SpaceX capsule.

Finally, on Wednesday morning (IST), the SpaceX capsule carrying them landed safely off the coast of Florida.