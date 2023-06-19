'It's the Modi phenomenon': Diaspora ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit



A few hundred Indian Americans from in and around the Washington DC area gathered near the National Monument on a bright Sunny Sunday to convey a message of unity and tell the prime minister that they are eagerly waiting for his arrival in the city. Hundreds of Indian-Americans have gathered at iconic locations across the US to send a message of welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi days ahead of his State Visit.



Chanting slogans of “Modi Modi” and India-US friendship, Indian Americans walked in a procession for over an hour towards the historic Lincoln Memorial where the participants busted into an impromptu dance.

“It’s Modi phenomenon,” M R Rangaswami, entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of Indiaspora told PTI.



Senators and Congressmen are having a tough time deciding whom to give their one ticket to watch the speech of the prime minister from the visitor's gallery.

Several thousand Indian Americans are expected to attend the Welcome Ceremony on the South Lawns of the White House on Thursday when President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden welcome him. While a large number of Indian Americans are still looking for a ticket to the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enter the White House complex, there is a frantic search for a ticket to the address by Modi to the Joint Meeting of the US Congress.