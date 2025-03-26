'It was Mrityunjay Mahakumbh, not Mrityu Kumbh', says UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has fired back at critics, particularly West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who labelled the recent Mahakumbh event in Prayagraj as "Mrityu Kumbh" due to alleged mismanagement.

Adityanath countered that the event was actually a "Mrityunjay Mahakumbh," emphasising its success despite challenges.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the UP CM claimed that the West Bengal government was intimidated by the massive influx of devotees from Bengal to Prayagraj, with 50,000 to 100,000 pilgrims arriving daily from January 13 to February 26.

He criticised opposition parties, including the Congress, RJD, and Samajwadi Party, for their negative remarks, calling them an "insult to the faith of India" and "appeasement."

"Every day from Bengal, from January 13 to February 26, 50,000 to 100,000 devotees used to come to Prayagraj. The West Bengal Government got scared to see the crowd as their railway stations and airports were filled with people heading to Prayagraj... Whether it is the West Bengal Government, the Congress, the RJD, or the Samajwadi Party, whatever they have said about the Mahakumbh is an example of their appeasement. It is an example of insulting the faith of India. But the Mahakumbh has proved that it was a Mrityunjay Mahakumbh," the UP CM stated.

The UP CM's response comes after Banerjee criticised the event's arrangements, particularly following a stampede incident that resulted in fatalities. Adityanath provided an update on the investigation, stating that a judicial commission has been established and is working according to High Court and Supreme Court directions.

"A judicial commission has been set up for it. The High Court and Supreme Court have given directions, and it is working accordingly. We gave a month's time, but the High Court asked for an extension. So, we are proceeding as per that timeline. The commission is taking statements and collecting facts from all sides--including what the state government provided--and will submit its findings. After that, we will proceed based on the report," said Yogi Adityanath.

Notably, 30 people reportedly lost their lives at the stampede that occurred on the occasion of the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on January 29 at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Despite the challenges, the Mahakumbh festival achieved record-breaking success, with over 60 crore devotees taking the Holy Dip at the Sangam of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

Yogi Adityanath attributed the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting that over 66 crore devotees took a dip in the holy Triveni during the 45 holy days.

CM Yogi further said that only those people who have visited Kumbh can understand the real meaning of Kumbh.

Adityanath defended the scale and success of the gathering, framing it as a triumph of faith over adversity, while the judicial probe continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the casualties.