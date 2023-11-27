Home / India News / Aim to take PM Modi's vision of Khelo India forward, says Gautam Gambhir

Aim to take PM Modi's vision of Khelo India forward, says Gautam Gambhir

The event promises to provide a platform to budding cricketers from East Delhi, especially those from an underprivileged background

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 6:59 AM IST
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said on Sunday that his aim is to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Khelo India forward.

Gambhir, a former international cricketer, launched the second season of the East Delhi Premier League on Sunday.

The event promises to provide a platform to budding cricketers from East Delhi, especially those from an underprivileged background, according to a statement.

It will also provide an opportunity to the people of Delhi to watch day-and-night cricket matches in the newly-upgraded Yamuna Sports Complex.

The second edition of the league was inaugurated by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

Gambhir said the league is for those talented players who could not pursue their dream due to a lack of resources.

"Last season, we discovered many such gems and this season will be no different. My aim is to take our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Khelo India forward through this league," the member of Parliament from East Delhi added.

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 6:59 AM IST

