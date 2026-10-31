J-K CM Omar Abdullah marries journalist Nidhi Razdan in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has married television journalist Nidhi Razdan here.

In a tweet on Saturday, 56-year-old Omar said, "a new journey began yesterday..." and tagged Nidhi in it.

The tweet included four pictures of the couple.

Sources said the marriage was solemnised under the Special Marriage Act here on Friday.

The witnesses included family members from both sides.

Omar's marriage to his first wife, Payal, was dissolved by an order of the Supreme Court in July this year after the two reached a settlement.

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This is the second marriage for 49-year-old Nidhi.

The wedding functions in Srinagar and New Delhi were attended by families and close relatives from both sides.