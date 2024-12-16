Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha urges students to eliminate complacency for growth

He urged teachers to nurture students' creativity and move beyond past constraints to help them shape original ideas and surpass the accomplishments of 20th century scientists

Manoj Sinha, Manoj
The JK LG also highlighted the importance of combining science and cultural values to elevate India globally. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Gonda (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday urged students to eliminate any sense of contentment from their minds, describing it as a significant obstacle to achieving a bright future.

He was addressing a programme organised to honour meritorious students at the Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Degree College here on Monday. Sinha hails from Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the event held to mark the fourth death anniversary of former MP Satyadev Singh, Sinha praised the National Education Policy (NEP), emphasising its focus on fostering curiosity and flexibility for students to choose subjects aligned with their interests, abilities and aptitudes.

"If India's legendary mathematician Ramanujan had not been allowed to study his preferred subjects, the world might not have known him as the great mathematician he became," Sinha remarked.

He urged teachers to nurture students' creativity and move beyond past constraints to help them shape original ideas and surpass the accomplishments of 20th century scientists.

The JK LG also highlighted the importance of combining science and cultural values to elevate India globally.

Sinha criticised stagnation in the education system, noting, "For 34 years, no changes were made in our education policies. The outdated system weighed down students and suppressed innovative ideas."  Sinha highlighted India's historical economic achievements.

"In the 11th century, India's GDP accounted for 33 per cent of the world's economy. However, with repeated invasions, our GDP declined steadily, dropping to just 4 per cent by 1950," he noted.

Sinha added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the nation is on an upward trajectory, having reached a 15 per cent GDP share in 2023.

"But we must not stop here. We need to increase trade and strive to achieve a 33 per cent share in the global economy once again to reclaim the title of 'Vishwa Guru'," Sinha said.

Topics :Manoj Sinhanational education policyStudents

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

