J-K LG orders dismissal of 2 govt employees over alleged terror links

The officials said the Lieutenant Governor was satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the cases

Manoj Sinha, Manoj
ammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday terminated the services of two government employees in the Union Territory over their alleged involvement in terror activities, officials said.

The decision was taken under Article 311 (2)(c) of the Constitution, the officials said.

The employees were identified as Siyad Ahmad Khan, Assistant Stockman in Sheep Husbandry Department, and a resident of Keran area, and Khurshid Ahmad Rather, a school teacher, and a resident of Karnah area -- both in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The officials said the Lieutenant Governor was satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the cases. "On the basis of the information available, the activities of the two are such as to warrant their dismissal from service," they said.

Topics :Jammu and KashmirTerrorsimterrorist attacks

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

